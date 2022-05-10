To The Daily Sun,
A really nice surprise was waiting for me at pump 3 at the Irving Station off of Plummer Hill on Friday, April 29, around 3:30 p.m.
A man in a white car cut me off as I was heading in to a pump to gas up. He only drove a few feet up to the front of the store. I'm asking myself, "what's his hurry?"
I drove around all the pumps until one was available on the left side. Just as I got my credit card and rewards card out ready to slide, the screen was already saying "begin pumping."
I thought, how strange is this? Did this fellow in the white car forget to gas up his car after he dashed out of there? Did someone new in the store accidentally turn on the pump without proper credit going in?
So I began pumping like it said. I filled my tank as intended, and I got the receipt.
The man in the white car was kind and thoughtful, and did a "pay it forward" act. I was lucky enough to be that person whom he paid for in advance.
Thank you so much sir for that generous and thoughtful act, and especially with gas prices so high. I only work a part-time job now and that meant a lot to me.
You may want to jot it down in your check book, my fill up cost $27.05.
Thank you again for that. I was able to buy a better outdoor trash barrel with what I saved yesterday.
Ann Chabot
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.