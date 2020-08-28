To The Daily Sun,
The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been unavoidable and has affected everyone in our state in one way or another. As someone who takes care of my elderly parents, each with their own pre-existing conditions, I have been extremely concerned about this virus — particularly as it relates to my ability to access the care each of my parents rely on.
As our country started to come to grips with the seriousness of this pandemic, we saw shortages of all kinds of everyday items from toilet paper, to meat and dairy products. When those products began to return, stores were forced to limit the sales of each item to ensure there may be enough to go around. With each development, I worried what would be next and prayed it would not be the prescription drugs my parents need to survive.
Through it all, I have been relieved that our health care supply chain remained resilient. Thanks to our state’s strong network of health care distributors our hospitals, pharmacies, and home care providers have had reliable access to the medical equipment and prescription drugs they need to care for their patients. Our network of health care distributors have truly been unsung hero’s throughout this pandemic!
Amy Morin
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.