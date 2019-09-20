To The Daily Sun,
Many people are leaving the Trump’s sphere of influence. The latest, involving a “whistleblower,” is deemed critical per an appointee of Trump.
Who is the foreign leader that was contacted, or did the contacting? Mr. Trump’s continued fascination with foreign dictatorships is not only dangerous, but is treasonous warranting impeachment. This potentially is the high crimes against humanity as indicated by the Constitution. One could consider that Trump could be selling out this country. Is a possible takeover imminent? In the final analysis, this country faces the most dangerous time in our history since the Civil War.
The allegations of impropriety are serious. The continued efforts to deny establishment of the truths threatens not only our existence as a country, but all lives that exist on this planet. It’s been stated before, this President is a “clear and present danger” to our country. The immoral attacks on humanity are unacceptable and reprehensible. The racist comments, and demeaning of the female gender and transsexual community, are insults the individuals. So profoundly anti-human in every sense of common decency.
The dangerous mismanagement of the economy affects everyone with the exception of the one percentage of those so wealthy as to benefit their own financial standing.
Who is this mysterious “whistleblower?” What is troubling is that a Trump appointee is upset about the truth, which is most concerning for American citizens. Transparency and real truth must be exposed to establish Trump’s innocence or not. If Mr. Trump feels he is innocent, cooperation is essential.
His current behaviors indicate he is hiding a more serious omen that belies the real truths. His refusal to cooperate demeans the justice system and raises questions about his innocence. Only real evidence can determine his guilt or innocence. To date, he has provided none. The evidence and behaviors to date are more conclusive to his guilt than not.
From a health perspective, Mr. Trump is seriously mentally and physically ill. Even his medical records are suspect. His behaviors are symptomatic of significant dementia, possibly Alzheimer’s type, mixed with schizo affective traits and depressive disorders, along with narcissistic tendencies. There’s a personality disorder that would be most difficult to treat that could explain his ongoing erratic behaviors. Mr. Trump is not fit to lead our country.
The words by Winston Churchill, “We have nothing to fear, but fear itself,” in this case, the fear of the unknown is far worse than any we have experienced. Those who continue to deny these facts are also a threat to this country, and do major disservice to all of us. Knowing the truth can be far better than we are now.
Bob Joseph Jr.
New Hampton
