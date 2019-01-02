To The Daily Sun,
As long as federal workers go without pay, all members of Congress AND all their congressional staffers should not get paid during this devilish federal government shutdown. Furthermore, back pay should be denied. That would in line with justice for all.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
(2) comments
So we can agree on something. But it won't hurt President Trump because he already gives his entire salary to charity.
Absolutely agreed!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.