To The Daily Sun,
President Trump has delivered on his promises to make America great again. The economy was higher than it's ever been, unemployment for every group of people lower than it's ever been in the history of our country — especially now when there are so many millions more people living here than ever before in our history. Trade relations are good with every country and we will no longer be apologizing to others for our behavior, since we are NOT in the wrong, as the previous administration did.
As far as Michael Flynn is concerned, he's the one who knew the Russian dossier witch hunt would result in no culpability on President Trump or his administration, it was covered up by corrupt groups of leaders in our country, led by the Obama administration and it's been proven. Not only from the lack of "evidence" that Democrats were making up and believing would get rid of President Trump, because he also said he'd drain the swamp, so those corrupt politicians would be exposed for what they are.
I can "sort of"' understand these greedy money-making officials hating our president with a passion, but fail to see any sort of reason, logic or common sense that has the working middle-class folk feel the same hatred and disdain of a president who loves America and Americans working is what makes our country great. Doesn't matter what you look like or where you're from, if you work hard and get ahead you deserve the success.
Further, why is it that mainly Democratic governors want their states to go bankrupt by not re-opening and having people get back to work. It's our right to work, it's not government's right to keep us at home indefinitely. We are a republic and if you don't love it here, leave. For all the Hollywood bigwigs who hate President Trump — go live somewhere else. Criticism is fine, but stop the lies. When the flights from China were suspended back in January, our president was being impeached. All the Monday morning quarterbacks don't mean much to the thinking people. Sadly, the sheep will just continue to hate for no real reason at all.
Alison James
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.