To The Daily Sun,
Memorial Day’s inception came two days after the Civil War's end. Reflect on who sacrificed so we can continue to live free in the greatest country in the world. Honor the fallen who've served honorably without hesitation. Proudly display, wave our American flag — with so much meaning behind it. That’s how conservatives feel. The majority of liberals see it differently unfortunately. To them the American flag should be burned or destroyed to show their hatred for America. The current administration is ruining American ideals, standards and norms we’ve lived by over 200 years. Plus adding Washington D.C. and Puetro Rico, then transform our flag too. Party of divide, cancel culture, not opening states since the pandemic. President Joe Biden called Florida's governor Ron DeSantis a “Neanderthal” for getting rid of COVID restrictions. Florida’s got few cases, and second lowest unemployment rate. Facts mean zero to the left. They operate on feelings, thrive in chaos. Critical race theory is not needed, but liberals looking to force children to hate one another. Push it on the military — sole benefit of us weaker, appealing to China, other communist countries. Liberal followers follow. Imagine a phone carrier insisting you switch: keep your number, pay less. Once you switch, get a new number and higher monthly rates. Obamacare did the same, and was a fat lie. The late President Ronald Reagan and President Donald Trump definitely care about all Americans. Hear their Memorial Day talks, then listen to President Biden’s speech about a 19-year-old girl in pigtails. Trump defunded the lying WHO about the coronavirus, Biden's using our money to fund them again! Some politicians and other presidents in recent memory don't care one lick about U.S. citizens only about themselves, staying in power (not only welcoming illegals, but not doing anything to reverse this disastrous mandate), and telling us how to live. Our business, not government’s. This administration’s huge financial burden in the quad-trillions Americans will pay next 100 years minimum. We were energy independent, but Biden thinks $7 a gallon is a good idea, they don’t care. Twelve states are working to abolish the electoral college, in New Hampshire our vote won't count. It’ll be whatever liberal New York and California want. Biden wants our guns, right to bear arms only applies to Democrats who’s bodyguards are carrying. Mayor of Chicago vowed she’ll only meet with people of color. Completely racist no place for one in power but the D by her name “excuses” it. Whoever said Liz Cheney equals "courage" has obviously fallen off the wagon and got run over. She’s a coward who's afraid to put a D by her name, NOTHING backs up her (baseless) “facts.” Dr. Anthony Fauci knew of an impending pandemic in Oct. 2017 and did NOTHING to help us prepare. COVID is a SARS variant. He’s beyond evil. A five year old might stick his hand in a Venus flytrap, but after his hand's mangled, he won’t repeat it. Oh right, he must be a Conservative Republican.
Alison James
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.