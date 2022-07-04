To The Daily Sun,
Democrats love criminals, RINOs included. They think the death penalty is wrong. They want no guns, have Nancy Pelosi et. al. take guns away from their bodyguards — then we’ll hear them squeal like pigs.
America’s still thankfully a free country, in spite of the current White House. Our choice: not to wear a useless mask, not to get an unknown vaccine, not to drive a $60,000 car (especially with them spending money we don’t have, hence inflation), plus not being forced into doing anything the government tells us we “have” to do. They don’t follow their own orders.
Kamala Harris called Joe Biden to say “we did it” (not "we won" the 2020 election), implying their cheat worked. Plus the media in their pockets to keep up the lies. President Donald Trump won 2,547 counties, Biden won 509 counties, which one lost? If Biden won, the Constitution would’ve been followed, and they’d be crowing “if” they won. But they know they cheated. Eric Swalwell sleeps with a Chinese spy, it’s "ok." Hunter Biden’s money laundering with China, laptop was found three years ago and nothing. Democrats are so hopeful President Trump did something illegal — in spite of nearly six years of seeking, finding nothing. Jan. 6, was another nothing, but Harris said it’s synonymous with what happened on Sept. 11, 2001. Three Trump supporters were killed. The five police officers did not die on Jan. 6, spite of the media drilling deceptions into Americans' heads. Three people equals over 3,000 people... can anyone try to teach our current vice president basic math?
The United States is in a sad state. Communism is shut up and comply, unAmerican. We’re the best country because of hard work and nearly everything that’s imperative for survival was discovered here in America. Those who don’t know this, wake up.
Alison James
Laconia
