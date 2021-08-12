To The Daily Sun,
Mainstream media's hatred for someone who put Americans first, kept his promises — a rare commodity in politics — and who knew how to successfully run the greatest country in the world, is beyond disgraceful. Ordinary citizens believe getting to the (phony) heart of Jan. 6 matters. Fact: one person was killed — a President Donald Trump supporter. The officers let people into the capitol, and are lying when they claim a fellow officer was killed. That officer died of natural causes! Slinky stretch the truth beyond belief the officer’s death was relevant. I challenge any Democrat to explain how this was an “insurrection.” When if over one million people wanted to take over the government it would have happened that day. Instead, a biased liberal panel led by one of the scariest most corrupt people in government, Nancy Pelosi, is wasting millions of taxpayer dollars to lie. How about rising gasoline prices when we were energy independent under Trump? How about inflation — that President Joe Biden says won’t last — when anyone knows it’s like COVID and will NEVER go away? What right does government have to tell us we need to be vaccinated to eat in a restaurant? It’s nobody’s business what goes on between individuals and their doctors. Heard vaccinated people are just as likely to spread COVID. Masks are ignorant. If you want to believe they help wear one. But don’t tell us that everyone needs to wear a mask that causes more harm than good. It mainly takes away our freedom of choice. Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually assaulted women — who cares? What matters more is his ordering of COVID infected patients into the nursing home killing the residents. Gov. Gavin Newsome's another who should’ve resigned last year.
Herd immunity is the only thing that will put a damper on COVID cases. Prisoners in California wanted to contract COVID and couldn’t! If you get it there’s a 99.5 percent survival rate — do the math. Living in fear is a waste of years off your life, especially when the corrupted Pelosi heads the list of Congress people who were caught at their own fear mongering game over a year ago and recently wearing no mask. Mainstream media denies it happened.
Hunter Biden’s laundering money with China, but with his corrupt name gets a pass. Want to see Biden’s taxes — way too corrupt to even view. The worst part is Biden created the single most massive mess with illegal immigration — but wait, he’s a Democrat they do no wrong in the eyes of the brainwashing mainstream media and its minions. This has become a legitimate, moral, Constitutional crisis giving illegals more rights than American citizens. The delta variant is the 250,000+ COVID-infected illegals who are infiltrating our cities! Biden’s destroying America, though he's a sock puppet — no idea what day it is. Nor what any of the executive orders he signed mean for the country he was sworn to protect.
Alison James
Laconia
