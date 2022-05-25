To The Daily Sun,
Before people believe even more nonsense spewed by the White House, inflation is all Joe Biden’s fault. He killed the Keystone Pipeline; gas prices were soaring over a year before Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. Three precent of the gas we use is from Russia, so that argument is stupid. Biden's constantly wasting money we don’t have. Back up, liberals in power have plenty of money — they’re simply using taxpayer dollars on gas and everything else. Green new deals that amount to nothing except greed. He gave $80 million to Ukraine. What happens when Putin or anyone else invades another country, Biden will keep giving away the money we’ve earned, until we can’t afford to live anymore. Barack Obama spent more money than the previous 42 presidents combined and Biden has spent roughly over 20 times that. The current Democratic party is bent on destroying America because they hate it here. They should all pack up and leave, go someplace that’s not as horrible (in their eyes only) as America. They resent everything that makes America the greatest country on earth. Explains why in part they lie constantly. Who's paying for the million illegals who've crossed our border since Biden took office? We are through inflation. The media says there are over a million Americans dead from COVID, those numbers are lies: who autopsied all those people? Oh yeah, the democratic mantra: we’ll tell you how to think, you’re far too stupid to do it on your own. After all more Americans supposedly voted for a chronic liar who’s done nothing for the American citizens for over 50 years, then voted for a smart business person who knows how to run our country. Kept his promises, and kept us safe and secure.
Alison James
Laconia
