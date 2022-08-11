To The Daily Sun,

Six years ago, change from phony politicians who promise everything, once in office, do nothing. President Donald Trump triumphed. Ever since, Democrats and media have done everything to convince us Trump’s bad. The fake impeachments are bogus, yet continue. Under President Trump we were #1 in every aspect where we belong. Democrats feed off the abject fear they created, giving them yet more power. Joe Biden's weakened our military to the point if China starts a war with us, we’d probably lose. Why else is China presently buying up our farmlands near military bases.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.