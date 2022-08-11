Six years ago, change from phony politicians who promise everything, once in office, do nothing. President Donald Trump triumphed. Ever since, Democrats and media have done everything to convince us Trump’s bad. The fake impeachments are bogus, yet continue. Under President Trump we were #1 in every aspect where we belong. Democrats feed off the abject fear they created, giving them yet more power. Joe Biden's weakened our military to the point if China starts a war with us, we’d probably lose. Why else is China presently buying up our farmlands near military bases.
The democratic FBI and DOJ are crooked; everything's wonderful under Biden. When there’s a food shortage they'll say it’s because farmers are too lazy, that’ll be believed by many. High inflation's crippling our economy. Crime in democratic cities is rampant especially after defund the police. Blue state governors are crying their cities are overcrowded with immigrants — it’s all Biden’s doing. He’s also an accomplice to thousands of fentanyl deaths, with the wide open southern border. In addition, sex trafficking, and polio’s now back which hasn’t been here since 1979. Biden’s giving billions to corrupt Ukraine. Wasn’t this declared a war Ukraine can’t win? Green new deal's more waste, solar energy's unreliable. Additionally, fossil fuels are needed for wind and solar energy anyway. Generations will be paying this huge debt off forever. A prosperous stock market under Biden is the lowest it’s been since 1872.
We're facing a huge recession, Democrats deny it. Unforgivables forgiven. You need identification to buy liquor, and to liberals, booze’s way more important than voting. No wonder America's as screwed up today as it ever was. Build Back Broke is bankrupting Biden’s America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.