To The Daily Sun,
Liberals listen to the mainstream media and only believe what they’re told. For example, if the news says Joe Biden saved three small children from drowning in roaring rapids in Colorado last week, Democrats would say "Oh my what a hero." Conservatives would dig in and find out Biden wasn’t anywhere near Colorado last week negating the rescue allegations. Show us evidence that all 50 states were audited, don’t just recount ballots that were illegally counted, which is what they did. Actual audits would “debunk” the fraud, but Democrats are afraid to do them, because Biden lost. The fix for the 2020 Presidential Election was in since President Donald Trump legally defeated crooked Hillary Clinton. Mail in ballots shouldn't count. In Pennsylvania they allowed three more days to vote. If you can't vote in person, an absentee ballot with you name and social security number on it counts, by Election Day. That way pets, deceased people and those not eligible to vote because they moved to another state, or are under 18, would be disqualified. If fairness and legality did happen President Trump would still be in the White House and America would still be #1, without food shortages, gas prices sky high, inflation up over 7% which is the highest it’s been since Jimmy Carter was in office, another incompetent politician who looked down on the American people. Foreign leaders see Biden as the greedy feeble joke he is. Vladimir Putin invaded Crimea under Barack Obama whose only accomplishment was apologizing for everything when it didn’t warrant it, then he waited and invaded Ukraine under Biden. Democrats should learn to think for themselves because the media lies and corrupts them as much as the liberal politicians.
Alison James
Laconia
