Earlier this month, Laconia Middle School students had the great opportunity to visit several local businesses. This field trip was organized and led by our College and Career teacher, Dr. Lis Moreau, and our afterschool site coordinator, Mr. Norm Gilbert. The purpose of this field trip was to provide students with opportunities to meet local business owners and employees, and learn about the various career paths and opportunities that are represented in our city.
We especially wish to thank the following businesses and organizations that welcomed us: Laconia Police Department, Laconia Fire Department, Bank of New Hampshire, M C Cycle, The CAKE Theatre, Legacy Realty, Ian Raymond Photography, Irwin Auto, Wayfarer Coffee Roasters, Polished and Proper, The Colonial Theater, Piedmont Print and Frame, and Shield Comics and Games. Your enthusiasm about sharing your work with our students was apparent as soon as we walked through your doors. This warm welcome left a positive impression on our students that they won’t soon forget.
We are fortunate to have so many great examples in Laconia of thriving businesses that highlight a multitude of career options. Students heard from business owners and community leaders who shared their own paths to their careers and who talked about the importance of finding your passion when considering future career goals.
We look forward to continued partnerships that provide students with an increased sense of belonging in our wonderful city and hope for their future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.