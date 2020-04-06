To The Daily Sun,
I believe it's time to thank the people out there doing Meals on Wheels.They are out there making sure the senior citizen and the disabled have food and any other needs that come up. They are there for people who have no one sometimes. Each one of them care about their people and go the extra mile for them.
I had to leave because of my own family needs , but I know how good these workers are. Tom Menard leads this group and should get a lot of credit; his crew is special.Please be safe and know I care and thank you all. I hope everyone knows how good you all are.
Alfred Manoli
Belmont
