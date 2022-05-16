To The Daily Sun,
Are you a customer of NH Electric?
If “yes”, you are a coop member, and it is time to vote for new board representatives.
Why does it matter? The success of NH Broadband, the Co-op’s new nonprofit venture, depends on the election of directors who wholeheartedly support it. Despite progress so far, the Co-op needs to step up its game. Your vote could help transform the economic potential of dozens of internet-starved communities, or areas with high-priced cable.
Read the candidate profiles to make sure they represent what you want, there are many issues at stake including how your rates are set, whether herbicide spraying is prominently notified to homeowners, how the coop purchases its power supply, etc.
Ballots are sent by mail or, if you registered, by email.
Alana Albee
Center Tuftonboro
