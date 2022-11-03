To The Daily Sun,

The sole purpose of Constitutional Amendment Question 1 is to eliminate the position of register of probate. The only change in the amendment’s wording is the removal of the words “Registers of Probate” from the New Hampshire Constitution. The purpose of registers of probate was to help citizens of New Hampshire who had suffered a death in their family to file probate documentation to settle the estate. The intent was to avoid the necessity of hiring a costly attorney except for the most complicated probate cases.

