To The Daily Sun,
I don't know whether to laugh, or cringe in fear at the accusations of John McCormack' letter in September 2.
His blame of President Trump for the chaos, anarchy and riots in the streets when it's 99 percent leftists groups, including ANTIFA and the taken-over BLM movement causing it. Does anyone think it's not the "Deep State" support of these anarchists that are causing it?
Yes, our founding fathers are rolling over in their graves from the fear that this great republic they formed is near extinction. Democrats continue to claim we live in a democracy but that's exactly what our founding fathers feared, the tyranny of the majority, thus the constitutional republic was formed.
Russia, Russia, Russia, is changed by Democrats, yet the meddling in 2016 was during the Obama administration, was known but ignored by Obama (other than saying "cut it out"), and was encouraged by Hillary by paying for fake Information to create a cloud of uncertainty against Trump, while collecting millions from foreigners into the Clinton Foundation. Interesting how foreign donations ceased when the world realized Hillary & Bill no longer had power.
The Clinton's, Joe Biden, and the Washington swamp have more connection to Putin than President Trump, yet the unfounded accusations continue because it's the only way for the swamp to seize power again.
President Trump can't be bought; Joe Biden has already proven he can be bought by paying his son for work he has no qualifications for.
President Trump had now helped negotiate peace between the UAE and Israel, is bringing troops back home (the only President in 39 years to not start or escalate a war), demands our allies pay their fair share of NATO for their own defense, brought jobs back to the U.S., reduced minority unemployment to historic lows while seeing wage increases for average Americans and reducing their taxes as well, all while reducing taxes on U.S. businesses to keep them strong.
President Trump is the only one who's been tough on China, negotiating fairer trade deals, or impose duty on their goods sold in the US. Next will be to return production of pharmaceuticals to the US where quality can be controlled and access guaranteed.
Don't let the "progressives" continue to lie about how good it will be with free things from the government, or that the rich will pay more. The wealthy already pay a larger share of all taxes than ever before. No one ever paid the 70-90 percent tax rates in the 1950's because of loopholes, and it'll never happen because the wealthy can simply move.
America is all about freedom and opportunity to live and work for yourself and family, not about how we can take from others for free things.
If you want opportunity, not handouts, President Trump is your only choice in November.
Alan Doyon
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.