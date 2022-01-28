To The Daily Sun,
I just saw an email that Rep. Michael Sylvia sent to a Belknap County resident and supporter of Gunstock Commission candidate Heidi Preuss. His letter trashes Ms. Preuss for missing the selection hearing last September, when she was a candidate for the Gunstock Commission. It is a matter of record that she was misled in writing, by a member of the delegation, as to the time and place of the meeting. Mr. Sylvia should be ashamed of himself for promoting this inflammatory fiction. Below are his words for all of Belknap County's voters to see:
“... I'm hopeful that Ms. Preuss will be able to remember the time and location of the meeting this time. I made clear to the four candidates prior to our last assembly to appoint a commissioner the process for selection. Three candidates were able to appear at the right place at the right time. As an employer, I'm sure you understand the biggest part of the job is showing up. Do you hire people that miss their first interview?”
Think about it. Why would anyone choose to miss an interview for an appointment they were working so hard for? The ugliness continues. Thank you, Mr. Sylvia for putting your tactics in writing for all to see.
Al Posnack
Alton Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.