To The Daily Sun,
Your front-page story, Jan. 13, about Wildcat, Attitash and Crotched Mountain ski areas was just plain scary. It told the sad story of three popular New Hampshire ski areas that have gone rapidly downhill as a result of absentee management.
Why should that matter to us? Well, if you have not been living under a rock, you know that Belknap County Reps. Mike Sylvia and Norm Silber and their legislative lackeys have the stated goal of abandoning Gunstock’s excellent local management and leasing the area to an outside operator. And you also know that they are trying to accomplish their agenda by taking control of the Gunstock Area Commission.
Leasing Gunstock to a private operator is a frightening proposition. In the case of Wildcat, Attitash, and Crotched, the article describes rampant mismanagement, disappointed pass holders, poor maintenance, inadequate snowmaking, lift problems, limited open terrain, lack of long-term planning ... and more. No Belknap County resident, skiers and non-skiers alike, should let this happen to our county’s gem. Please read the article and ask yourself if that is what you want for Gunstock. It is not too early to start thinking about our fall elections. Stopping this madness is in all of our hands.
Al Posnack
Alton Bay
