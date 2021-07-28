To The Daily Sun,
The mental health system is so broke it scares me. I see firsthand how much it can't do to help people in need. They give people meds and when a person has a bad reaction, they say, OK I'll see you in two weeks.
When someone needs to go for help they tell them it may be 3 to 6 weeks before they can get into a hospital that will help them.
I love sports, but when I see $550 million to help minor league baseball, I cringe.
They let go so many mental health workers it makes no sense. I don't care if you're Democrat or Republican, please help these people in need before it's too late. I plead my case to anyone who will listen.
Al Manoli
Belmont
