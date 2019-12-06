To The Daily Sun,
As former Lakes Region locals whose family is all still living in the area, we depend on Airbnb for our frequent trips to Laconia. We live in San Diego and made six trips to Laconia in 2019 — the last visit at Thanksgiving.
Not only is an Airbnb rental a much more appealing option than the many drab and outdated motels and hotels in the area, it enables us to invite family and friends to visit us while we’re here — which is impossible in a hotel — and so it increases the “quality time” that we come here for.
We’ve enjoyed staying at several homes in Laconia, from SouthDown Shores to the Shore Drive area, offering access to the lake — the greatest natural asset the area has to offer!
Airbnb has become ubiquitous and that’s because it works for people like us — those who want a vacation rental with character, privacy, and the amenities we need, all for a reasonable rate.
A short drive through Laconia these days makes it clear that tourism and hospitality should be encouraged and supported. I honestly don’t know where we’d stay in Laconia — if at all — were Airbnb not an option. We sincerely hope that the city of Laconia won’t make the mistake of limiting its residents from providing this much-needed service; one that is doubtless bringing substantial and sustained income to the local economy.
Thanks for your time and consideration,
Joel Muzzey & Vivian Price
Carlsbad, California
