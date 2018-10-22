To The Daily Sun,
In a recent NHPR debate, Eddie Edwards, The Republican candidate for Congressional District 1, the seat currently held by Carol Shea-Porter, stated that he supports "weaning people off Social Security." In saying this, Edwards basically announced his support for allowing seniors to retire without any form of safety net. Social Security has played a vital role in allowing seniors to retire and live their lives with dignity. It's also an absurd and unfair position to deny future generations their right to Social Security, a program they have already paid into.
Over the years Social Security has constantly been under siege. Recently, under the guise of of balanced budget amendment, Congress attempted to steal the $2.9 trillion surplus in the Social Security trust fund, which was established to prepare for future recipients, particularly the influx of baby boomers retiring. It was not meant to pay for unfunded wars, tax cuts for the rich, and corporate subsidies . Remember, Social Security is paid for with a separate tax and has nothing to do with the national debt.
Chris Pappas runs his family business which employs 230 employees. He understand what working families need and that a safety net is essential. He will work to protect and strengthen Social Security, the foundation of our social structure, not destroy it.
Be sure to vote for Chris Pappas for Congress in the upcoming election on November 6.
Bonnie Chehames
Tuftonboto
At least you care about future generations and not just your self, refreshingly polite.
