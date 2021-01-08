To The Daily Sun,
You should be ashamed of your story about Tim Carter's trip to Washington, D.C. By giving a platform to his antifa bathroom theory mental gymnastics, you normalize and enable the lies that are destroying our democracy. The difference between social media and professional journalism is that journalists are meant to do actual research and, to the best of their ability, report facts. Allowing a deluded man to spew conspiracy theories on the front page of your paper with only the barest minimum of "fact checking" is not journalism. Call it what it is, the Washington Times lied about antifa being present. Tim Carter is repeating baseless theories bouncing around the social media echo chambers. Giving these lies coverage gives them power and helps them to flourish. We deserve better from the professional journalists employed by your newspaper.
Aaron Bassett
Laconia
