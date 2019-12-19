To The Daily Sun,
Couldn’t resist a comment on Norm Silber’s letter on the pros and cons of purchasing a Christmas gift for the opposite sex, in hopes this subject generates some fun exchanges.
Jewelry is not the easiest option. Our tastes are often as whimsical as Mother Nature herself. What to wear with which outfit is a daily challenge for us ladies. But here’s what I believe is a ringer for success: little promissory coupons like*:
• This coupon good for: flowers and wine and romance;
• This coupon good for: one gourmet dinner;
• This coupon good for: one surprise (must be presented 24 hours in advance);
• This coupon good for: lots of hugs, kisses, nibbles, etc.;
• This coupon good for: anything within reason.
*given to me Christmas 1987
How’s that for an option?
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
