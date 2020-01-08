To The Daily Sun,
Regarding Steve Earle’s letter: “Blackmail, treachery, quid pro quo by the Democrats”. Challenge accepted! Those were some pretty impressive numbers Steve floated around, so I decided to investigate this article by Tina Griego. A quick Google and I did, in fact, find information.
The author herself penned another article, dated June 7, 2010, where she explains that she was not the original author of the article but rather somehow got her name associated by the numerous chain emails that had circulated. She likened it to the children’s game, “Operator”, where you whisper a secret in a child’s ear and 20 children later it is a completely changed story. The original author was Frosty Wooldridge (I’ll delve into that in a minute). In her follow-up article, “Griego: One thing’s true: People believe what they want” (https://www.denverpost.com/2010/06/07/griego-one-things-true-people-believe-what-they-want/) she, too, was perplexed by the numbers, so she sought out help by going to the record coordinator for the Office of the Manager of Safety in Denver, who asked her, “where does this stuff come from”? I won’t quote the whole article; anyone who wants to can follow the links above.
The bottom line: This is trash data. Looking further into this chain letter, it has been proven in several “Fact Check” sites as false. You don’t have to believe me; Google is a free service.
In the spirit of research, I investigated the original author, Frosty Woolridge. I found he has a column in the “Soronan News”, a website that claims to be “The conservative voice of Arizona”. In this piece, he references the original article, and tries to offer updates. One of his sources is www.thesocialcontract.com, a website by Dr. John Tanton. A further search finds Mr. Tanton’s Wiki: “John H. Tanton was an American ophthalmologist, white nationalist and anti-immigration activist. He was the founder and first chairman of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, an anti-immigration organization”.
She’s right, people will believe what they want.
I’m done.
Johnna Davis
Gilford
