To The Daily Sun,
Regarding the article "Weirs house at center of preservation-vs-development tug of war", let's not mince words here. For the past 20+ years, the only "development" that has happened in the Weirs is bulldozing, arson, and blatant reconfiguring of a historic part of our state in order to enable vested interests to grub money for one week a year. I defy anyone with an ounce of honesty to say that the Weirs has become anything but a giant parking lot where you can buy cheesy tee-shirts and fried dough.
Fred Benton
Meredith
