Travor Chandler

Travor Chandler

I came out of the closet when I was a sophomore at Laconia High School 20 years ago, and to this day people are amazed when I tell them how welcomed I was as a young gay man in “small-town New Hampshire.” It ran counter to all the stereotypes held about us and put our beautiful little city and state in a new light in their minds. While I no longer live in Laconia, I continue to come home and stay connected to my New Hampshire roots. Another way I stay connected is by reading The Laconia Daily Sun where I was disappointed to read about the City Council refusing to do the bare minimum of demonstrating Laconia’s inclusivity by raising the Pride flag. I’m not disappointed in my city, because I know the people there are just as welcoming and inclusive as they were when I came out two decades ago, but I am disappointed in the City Council. 

I was fortunate to play a significant role in LGBTQ civil rights after graduating from Plymouth State University, working on seven marriage equality campaigns including being a part of the effort to stop the repeal of New Hampshire’s marriage equality law. Despite veto-proof Republican majorities in the House and Senate, and a virulently anti-LGBTQ speaker in Bill O’Brien, it ended up being the largest legislative vote in favor of marriage equality in American history, another badge of honor for New Hampshire. I would end up being recognized on The Economist Magazine’s Global Diversity List as one of the top 50 diversity leaders in public life for the strategies I put in place to secure and defend LGBTQ rights across the country.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.