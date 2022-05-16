There are still spaces available in the upcoming Better Arguments Event on Saturday, May 28. As described in the May 8 column, this event is designed to promote civil dialog at a time when I believe we really need it.
The principles of Better Arguments are geared towards a civil exchange of perspectives. The goal is not to win but rather to understand.
I first experimented with this approach last fall when I decided to engage with a group of people at an anti-vaccination protest, with whom I fundamentally disagreed. Nevertheless I approached the group and began asking questions and listening. I didn't attempt to debate or persuade. And by listening I had a wonderful conversation with a charming and respectful person.
Please consider attending this event. I am particularly interested in getting a range of perspectives in the room. Whether you find yourself far left or far right of the political divide, whatever your religion, gender, sexual orientation or origins I guarantee your perspective will be respected and your voice will be heard. And in return I will ask that you listen to the voices of those with perspectives different from you.
The event takes place on Saturday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Belknap Mill in Laconia. To apply for a slot please email me at sean.kavanagh@fallrisker.com with a short paragraph that describes who you are, and your reason for wanting to participate.
•••
Sean Kavanagh lives in Center Harbor.
