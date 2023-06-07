Rachel-Marsden

ISTANBUL — Turkish President Recep Erdogan was just sworn in for a third term after 20 years in power. And apparently there’s nothing quite like an uncontested electoral victory guaranteeing another half-decade in power to rev up the backpedaling by the backstabbers.

“Congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye on his re-election. I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges,” Biden tweeted. But back in early 2020, when he was running for office against then-President Donald Trump, who once told Erdogan that he was a “big fan,” Biden sang a much different tune to the editors of The New York Times. “What I think we should be doing is taking a very different approach to him now, making it clear that we support opposition leadership,” Biden said in the interview. He added that the opposition had “to be able to take on and defeat Erdogan. Not by a coup, but by the electoral process.” Comments like this don’t help to dispel the well-anchored notion in Erdogan's mind that the U.S would love nothing more than to eject him from power..

