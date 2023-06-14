Rachel-Marsden

MOSCOW — “It’s fun!” a Russian gym-goer said to me as I hopped out of the 25-meter, four-lane pool. “Yeah, it sure is,” I replied in my “upper-independent” level Russian. It’s totally normal here for the many gyms around the city — most of which are open until midnight — to have their own full-size swimming pools, reliably heated to 28 degrees Celsius — unlike in France. Why is the most sanctioned country on Earth doing better than Europe in every observable respect?

Swimming pool closures have plagued France since last year under the guise of the government’s energy-saving measures — all because Europe cut itself off from cheap Russian energy and traded it for more expensive Norwegian and American imported gas in order to stick it to Russian President Vladimir Putin. It sent energy costs and inflation skyrocketing in Europe to the point where the bloc is now officially in a recession, according to new European Central Bank figures.

