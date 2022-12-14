In commemoration of last week's anniversary of Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor, a group of World War II veterans came to the White House for a visit, invited there by the president of the United States. On walkers or in wheelchairs, a remnant of the Greatest Generation felt at ease bantering with their commander-in-chief, who clearly needed neither prompter nor prompting to communicate the debt their country owed them.

"Because of you, the rest of the world still looks to the United States," President Joe Biden told them. "I don't know you, but I love you."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.