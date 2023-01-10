The slow-motion train wreck that was last week's selection of a Republican speaker of the House almost certainly drove America's regard for Congress to new lows, assuming that's possible. Televised internecine warfare within the GOP featured battling among the crazies, the phonies and the insurrectionists, once again recalling Henry Kissinger's line about the Iran-Iraq War: "It's a pity that one side had to win."

Amidst the dispiriting display it was easy to forget that there are plenty of gems in Congress who've spent careers fighting fights of real significance, often unheralded. Massachusetts Rep. James McGovern, now leaving his powerful post as chair of the House Rules Committee, combines an insider's knowledge of House procedures with an outsider's passion for the excluded. His signature issue during his 13 terms in Congress has been ending hunger in America, which decade in and decade out remains the cause of suffering for staggering numbers of Americans, consigned to third-class status in the planet's wealthiest nation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.