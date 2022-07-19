President Joe Biden's recently completed trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia was a tale of two family visits. But these were two very different families.

The warmth that Biden received and returned in Israel was obvious, and unsurprising. Beginning with his arrival at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, he seemed among kin, and he was greeted that way. Noting that it was his 10th visit to Israel, Biden remarked that it was "like returning home." Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed him as "our brother Joseph," and the top officials in the American delegation mingled with their Israeli counterparts with smiles, embraces and back pats that had the appearance of a college reunion.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.