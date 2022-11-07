Today’s label-heavy political rhetoric, like name-calling on the school playground, serves as dog whistle propaganda. There’s an overabundance of labels. Uniquely today both the left and right apply the same label to their opponents: "Extremists” from the top of the parties, through New Hampshire state races, down to post-Gunstock races, and even “No extremist” lawn signs.

I admit that for me the term “extremist” generates an adverse visceral reaction. But with both sides of the aisle applying “extremist,” it deserved more thoughtful consideration. In the process, it took on a more complex and ultimately important meaning.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.