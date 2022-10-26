For years, economists and demographers have been predicting dire consequences due to New Hampshire’s “old and getting older population.” This is a central economic challenge for the state because we need younger workers to take jobs, families and individuals to revitalize our communities and more investment in new businesses and employment to keep our economy strong.

But the truth is that’s old news. For the past five years, the Granite State has been seeing its biggest population gains from migration from other states (89 percent, according to the University of New Hampshire); the majority of those new residents are 18 to 39, and that represents the fastest growth in New England.

