LANCASTER— Found not guilty Tuesday of all charges in the 2019 crash that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was transferred into the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The 26-year old Zhukovskyy is a citizen of Ukraine but, according to testimony at the trial, he has lived in the United States since he was 10 years old. At the time of the collision he was living in West Springfield, Mass. He has been in preventive custody for three years.

