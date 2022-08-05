Unemployment claims in New Hampshire have been slowly creeping up over the last few months, though numbers released Thursday morning showed a little dip.

Some 2,262 people filed continuing claims on the week ending July 23, according to preliminary figures. That’s 159 less than the revised 2,421 the previous week, but that number is nearly 800 more than the 1,644 at the end of May. Indeed, the numbers had been going up every week ever since then.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.