EXETER — It has been nearly a week, and there have been no signs of two Exeter teens reported missing.
Jenna Smith, 14, and Jonathan Wood, 15, were last seen late Feb. 10, early Feb. 11 in Exeter before they disappeared. Local police, family and friends are still seeking help from the public in finding and bringing them back home safely.
The two are known to be a couple, according to Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin, adding he knows of no incident that may have precipitated the two leaving.
Although too young to have driver's licenses, Poulin said, the teens are believed to be driving a 2016 Honda CRV, New Hampshire registration 1916409, with a Honda Barn decal on the rear hatch. The vehicle belongs to a relative, he said.
Get support or offer information
According to a press release from SAU 16 Superintendent David Ryan, support is in place for both the faculty and students at the Cooperative Middle School and Exeter High School and the school system is “cooperating in every way possible.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Exeter Police Department at 603-772-1212 or dial 911.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
