A 25-year-old man was found dead in his jail cell Monday afternoon, shortly after being admitted to the Merrimack County Department of Corrections.
Nicholas Francois was being held in the COVID unit of the facility, as part of the standard quarantine process for new inmates, according to Ross Cunningham, the superintendent of the Merrimack County Department of Corrections. However, Cunningham said the death was likely unrelated to COVID-19.
Francois was arrested on July 24 by the Allenstown Police Department and was held in the quarantine unit with other newly arrived inmates.
Correctional officers in the unit reported Francois was in good condition during an afternoon round. Just 16 minutes later, he was unresponsive. Officers attempted to revive him but he was ultimately pronounced dead at Concord Hospital.
“Our staff takes their responsibilities very seriously,” Cunningham said. “Upon discovering Mr. Francois, they made every effort to revive him and provided immediate medical attention.”
The cause of death will be released after the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office completes its investigation into the death.
