A conference committee of the New Hampshire Legislature approved a bill Wednesday that would cut the business profits tax from 7.6 percent to 7.5 percent and provide a one-time payment to cover 7.5 percent of pension costs towns and cities pay for teachers, police and firefighters.
This payment would cost the state $28 million.
New Hampshire currently has $287 million in surplus revenue, so this is a good time to provide additional support to municipalities, said Rep. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton. He also pointed out that the business tax cut would be a permanent reduction.
Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said the payment to towns and cities is intended to allow them to reduce local property taxes.
He acknowledged that there has been a lot of debate on whether the state should permanently agree to cover 7.5 percent of municipal pension costs.
“If we’re generating the kind of revenue we are right now, we should do it, but that should be part of next year’s budget,” Bradley said.
Rep. Patrick Abrami, R-Stratham, questioned whether municipalities would actually use the money to reduce property taxes.
Bradley said language in the bill makes clear this is what the money is for, but added there’s no way to ensure it’s used that way.
“It’s like anything else,” he said. “When we send money back to cities — it’s local control run by selectboards, city councils.”
The bill will now be scheduled for a vote in the House and Senate and, if passed, would go on to Gov. Chris Sununu for his signature.
•••
Rick Green can be reached at rgreen@keenesentinel.com or 603-355-8567.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.