Concord police and the state’s cold case unit are looking for information about the disappearance of Janis Taylor more than five decades ago. Taylor was 15 years old at the time of her disappearance in late 1967 or early 1968, which is considered suspicious and is under investigation.
Taylor, who would be 69 years old now, was reported missing on January 8, 1968, when she was a student at Concord High School. At the time, she was described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. In a picture provided by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, she is wearing a plaid skirt and cardigan and has a halo of dark curly hair.
Taylor grew up in Warner with eight siblings and had previously attended Manchester Central High School, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Taylor took part in 4H activities and rode horses and knew people who worked at the Rumford Press in Concord. At the time, she had lived in Concord at various addresses, including 176 N. State Street, 89 School Street and the Alosa Trailer Park on Manchester Street.
Taylor does not appear on the state’s list of cold case victims, but if she did, her case would be among the oldest. Only five cases on the list date back to the 1960s.
Taylor was described as wearing a gold and white suit, black nylons, black shoes, a blue coat, and carrying a white purse, according to an entry in the The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database. That organization and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which also maintains a database of missing people, are both assisting with the investigation.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Susan G. Morrell of the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit of the Criminal Justice Bureau is working on the case.
Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance to learn more about Taylor’s disappearance.
People who knew Taylor or have information can contact contact Detective Paul Shaughnessy at the Concord Police Department (603-230-4934) or PShaughnessy@Concordpolice.com or the Concord Police Department Crimeline at (603) 226-3100 or Sergeant Matthew Koehler of the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit (603-223-3648).
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.