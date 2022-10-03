A pair of events coming up this week aim to help people recognize and respond to a rise in hate group activity locally.

For the events, local police departments and community groups are teaming up with New Hampshire Listens, a civic engagement initiative of the University of New Hampshire’s Carsey School of Public Policy, to talk to residents about what they can do to push back on hate in their communities.

