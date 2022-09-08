MANCHESTER — A judge issued a capias (a writ ordering an arrest) for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear Thursday morning for a hearing in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District.

Judge Amy Messer approved the state’s request for Montgomery’s arrest after 40 minutes had passed from the time the hearing was to begin — 10 a.m. — and Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, who went missing for 2½ years before authorities in August declared her a homicide victim, still hadn’t appeared in court.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.