Gov. Chris Sununu

Gov. Chris Sununu speaks before signing SB 234, requiring student identification cards to include the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022. (Eileen O'Grady/Concord Monitor photo)

Martha and Paul Dickey’s son Jason Dickey took his Merrimack Valley High School ID card with him wherever he went, and had it on him the day he died by suicide in 2017, at age 19.

On Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu signed the Jason Dickey Suicide Prevention Act, requiring student ID cards to include the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

