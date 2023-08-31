DURHAM — The stabbing death of Alexander Talcott of Durham, who in 2022 ran briefly as a Republican for a District 1 state representative seat in Conway, has been ruled a homicide by the state officials.
Attorney General John Formella identified Talcott, 41, Sunday and said an autopsy showed he died from a stab wound to the neck in his home at 98 Bennett Road in Durham.
Talcott, an investment executive who was general counsel and director of New Constellation Capital, also was an adjunct instructor in business law and finance at UNH Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics, according to LinkedIn.
In June 2022, he filed to run as a GOP candidate for one of three state representative seats in Conway that ultimately went to Democrats Steve Woodcock, Tom Buco and David Paige.
Talcott never returned any of the Sun’s requests for comment on his campaign bid. However, on June 6, 2022, he sent a letter to the editor that said, “NH Gives, an initiative of the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits, is underway June 7-8. Think the 'Giving Tuesday' tradition around winter holiday time. If you’re in a position to donate, I recommend the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust. Their community forest projects are opportunities to pay it forward. Alex Talcott, Center Conway.”
Other Republicans who ran that year were Karen Umberger, Mark Hounsell, Frank McCarthy, Joe Mosca and Mike DiGregorio.
By early September 2022, Talcott’s name was marked for removal from the ballot for not living in the district, and Mosca dropped out.
A tie in the Republican primary between DiGregorio and Hounsell, who each got 455 votes, was resolved by drawing lots at the Secretary of State’s Office. The draw went to DiGregorio.
This past weekend, New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined that the cause of Talcott’s death was a stab wound to the neck and the manner of death was homicide. Homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.
A press release from Formella said: “The parties involved in the incident have been identified and based on the information known to investigators there is no danger to the public. The investigation into Talcott’s death is ongoing and includes whether the person who stabbed Talcott acted in self-defense.”
In June of 2022, Talcott was listed as CEO of New Constellation Capital Residential Real Estate and Venture Capital Investing. Pictures of Talcott on his New Constellation Capital Instagram account showed him in Colebrook and Center Conway. The New Constellation website said he “resides in New Hampshire with his wife and children. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College and Notre Dame Law School.”
Talcott was married to Kristin Steinert Talcott and had three small children.
According to LinkedIn, Kristin Talcott is a clinical social worker. A listing for her on MentalHealthMatch.com said she specializes in working with children, adolescents and adults “who face anxiety, depression, and trauma and are looking for ways to improve the way they feel and their quality of life.”
A Dartmouth College alumni newsletter from 2004 said: “Alex Talcott is keeping busy teaching finance and business law classes at Southern New Hampshire University Manchester, working with a financial planning service in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and working with an estate planning and elder law firm she (sic) affiliated with last year. The firm is expanding to Exeter and has offices in New York as well! Kristin (Steinert) Talcott teaches graduate social work virtually for Simmons College. Kristin and Alex were recently in Hanover for Homecoming with their 6-month-old daughter Klara Willow and 3-year-old twins Miriam Jordan and Hanover ‘Hank’ Luke. The weekend included a family 5k in Cornish, New Hampshire!”
Conway Sun Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
