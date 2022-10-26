MANCHESTER — Kayla Montgomery, facing new charges of lying to a grand jury investigating the disappearance of her 5-year-old stepdaughter, told investigators on June 3, the day she was indicted, that her husband killed Harmony, according to court filings.

On Monday, police charged Adam Montgomery, 29, with second-degree murder, accusing him of repeatedly punching his daughter in the head on Dec. 7, 2019, killing her. He also is accused of falsifying physical evidence and abuse of corpse, between Dec. 7, 2019, and March 4, 2020, for “altering, destroying, concealing or removing Harmony’s body to impair its availability in an official investigation.

