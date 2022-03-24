Daymond Steer
Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — Lack of housing in the region has hurt the Conway Police Department's ability to attract and hire officers and dispatchers, the brass told U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH), who swung through town Monday.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei and second-in-command Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott said even though new officers can earn good salaries of about $54,000 with benefits their recruitment efforts are falling short because because rents for a even one-bedroom apartment can cost as much as $1,500.
Pappas told them Congress is working on a new $50 million grant program that can provide retention bonuses, recruitment efforts and salary increases — "support for things like body worn cameras, and some major expenses, that departments are occurring these days," he said.
Mattei said the department does well with retention. and many of the officers grew up locally. When fully staffed, Conway PD has 24 officers.
Prospective officers, said Mattei, often take jobs in southern New Hampshire, where the pay is better and the departments are much larger which gives more opportunity for advancement. Conway's housing issue makes it that much harder to compete.
"We have an extreme issue here with housing," said Mattei, noting that an officer recently left after he lost his housing.
"He had two roommates; the two roommates moved to different areas for different job opportunities outside of law enforcement, and he just couldn't afford the house himself to rent," Mattei said.
Mattei said there are zero apartments to rent here and his 20-year-old son, who wants to stay in the area, hasn't been able to move out yet.
The police have had a position open since September and have only recently made an offer.
In the past, Mattei said, Conway police used to have far more applicants. There would be 25 applicants for an officer position and then nine would make it through physical training requirements.
For the position open since September, there were 18 applicants, and only five were serious.
Mattei said this seems to be because law enforcement has been subject to public criticism nationally and because wages have not kept up with the cost of living.
"The pool is shrinking, and the quality of candidates seems to be shrinking as well," said Mattei.
Over the past year, a couple of job candidates called and said they can't come to the valley because housing is too expensive, he said.
Kelley-Scott said in the past if a recruit showed up and was not clean-shaven, he would be turned away. "Now, you couldn't even consider doing that — we maybe counsel them in the future if we were going to move forward with them," she said.
The news the police gave Pappas wasn't all bad. Mattei explained that since Jan. 1, a group called Carroll County Mental Health has been assisting officers when it comes to responding to people in crisis. He said this has been helpful.
Mattei said when a call comes in, the officer arrives and makes sure the scene is safe. Then a Mental Health Mobile Response Team assesses what the person needs. Police can take the person to the hospital if need be.
In the past, officers had to make a determination about what to do with the person. Now, someone with expertise makes that decision.
"It's worked out really, really well," said Mattei.
He added: "We have a hard time with change and letting somebody else on the scene to make a decision, but I think in this case, it's welcome."
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
