Some of the candles in honor of the homeless people that died in 2022 at the Homeless Memorial Day Vigil. (Courtesy photo (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor photo)

More than half of New Hampshire mayors have called for additional state funding and support to deal with the “immediate” homelessness crisis following the death of a woman and the birth of a baby in a freezing tent in Manchester last month.

The letter dated Tuesday requested Gov. Chris Sununu and top officials with the Department of Health and Human Services to increase emergency shelter beds, provide funding to increase services for women and homeless youth, and provide more medical care.

