BERLIN — Conversion of the Brown Elementary School into workforce and affordable housing took a major step forward with approval of its site plan earlier this month by the city’s Planning Board.

In general, a site plan approval allows development to begin when construction of a project is ready to do so. Land removal or any outward change to a building that alerts passersby to a structural change underway is a next step once site plan approval is gained. The city remains the current owner of the brick building at 190 Norway St., off Route 16’s Main Street.

