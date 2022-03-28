BRENTWOOD — The town will continue to fund the Brentwood Newsletter even without a contract in place stipulating content guidelines.
The all-volunteer, independently run publication that contains community news and letters from residents has been under fire in recent years by some residents who have claimed some of the content is biased and does not represent the views of the town.
Voters at the Town Meeting said they want the publication to continue even though a contract between the town selectmen and the Brentwood Newsletter staff had yet to be signed.
The vote was 105-61 to fund the remaining eight issues of the year for $11,781. Voters also supported an advisory article to return the funding for the publication to the general budget.
To read more, visit seacoastonline.com/story/news/local/2022/03/16/brentwood-nh-votes-keep-newsletter-after-racist-op-ed/7046031001.
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
