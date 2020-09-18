Yolanda was at a low point in her life. She no longer had custody of her children. She had bounced in and out of recovery programs, including a methadone recovery program she was in for years.
Then, when Yolanda needed gas for her car to get to an appointment, she went into the Greater Tilton Area Family Resource Center asking for help. They gave her a gas card, told her about the programs they offer, and invited her to a local church service.
“When I was feeling helpless and didn’t have anyone to turn to, I reached out to Michele and Daryl,” said Yolanda, referring to Executive Director Michelle Lennon and Daryl Lennon, telephone recovery support manager. Yolanda continued to visit the center, getting calls from staff to check in. During one visit, Yolanda asked why she hadn’t received a call in a while.
“Michelle told me, ‘You get out what you put into it,’” said Yolanda. “I kept slipping up. I just couldn’t get clean,” she said. With the help of her sponsor, Yolanda did get off methadone but continued drinking. She was sleeping in cars, could not work, and was in a relationship with someone who was also using substances. “I lost my kids. My life was a mess.”
Yolanda hated where she was in life and wanted to get on a path to recovery.
“It was at the point where my partner was asking people for money in a Wal-Mart parking lot. I thought, this is not how I want to live my life,” she said. “It was years of use and my daughter was getting older. I was not around and she was worried about me. All that stuff made me realize it was not the lifestyle I wanted to live.”
What finally led her to the path of recovery was walking into the Recovery Community Center and feeling welcome. She felt fully embraced and was able to see the good in herself again. Yolanda joined the Parenting Journey in Recovery class, which further sparked her commitment to getting sober.
“I wanted more, so the center allowed me to come in as a volunteer,” said Yolanda. Eventually she realized that working in peer recovery services was what she wanted to do for a career. She got a position at the center through the AmeriCorps program, continued attending trainings, and became the leader of the Parenting Journey in Recovery Class. Recently, Yolanda passed her certified recovery support worker exam, and hopes to soon get her certification.
An initiative of Harbor Care, the GTA FRC is a community resource center founded to address the most pressing needs of the community. It began as a conversation between pastors at Tilton area churches, and is now a piece of the Lakes Region’s recovery network. In addition, the GTA FRC provides support for parents and families in its facility on Prospect Street.
Yolanda recently marked three years sober. She has reconnected with her children, gaining custody of her daughter and part custody of two sons. She is also a member of a 12-step fellowship, running a meeting at the center. She said her work at the center helping people in recovery has been instrumental in her own recovery.
“It’s a fulfillment I’ve never had before. Giving back was all I’ve ever wanted to do,” said Yolanda. “It makes me feel like I have a purpose.”
For more information, visit harborcarenh.org.
For information about Recovery Community Centers, visit nhrecoveryhub.org.
